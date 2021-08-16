Some Arkansas schools welcome back kids with masks optional

With the first day of school officially in the books for many Arkansas students, the return to class didn't mean a return to normalcy.

BENTON, Ark. — The first day of school is officially in the books for thousands of Arkansas students. But, as almost everybody knows, the return to class did not mean a return to normal in many places.

Some students walked into classrooms where masks are mandatory, while others had to make the choice for themselves.

Masks are optional in the Benton Public School District, but no visitors are allowed into the elementary or junior high since most of those children can't be vaccinated yet.

Inside the high school, there were some teachers and students who were masked up and some that weren't, which concerns moms like Tanya Harguess.

"Just nervous, hoping that he can do the right thing to protect himself," she said.

Harguess dropped her fifth-grader off at school Monday with the first day jitters, packing him with much more than pen and paper.

"He has extra masks, hand sanitizer, hand sanitizer wipes, his own water bottle. Just anything to keep him from sharing anything with anyone else," she said.

Harguess sent her son to school with a mask on, but her biggest worry is that his classmates won't be doing the same.

"Kids are getting sick and I want to protect mine, and everyone else's, as much as possible," she said.

Isabella Bradley, Benton Public Schools Public Relations Director, said they're starting the school year the same way they ended it.

Masks are optional, contact tracing is in place and air purifiers are now in every classroom.

According to Bradley, most of the students are back on campus.

"It's important. Those kids they need to be in the classroom, they need to have that social interaction, they need to have that education level where the teacher is right there," she said.

Just like protocols are staying the same, Bradley said that the word "pivot" is also back.

"We know what happened last year and we are prepared this year. We know the health safety protocols, we know what to do to make sure our staff and students stay safe," she said.

For graphic design teacher Meagan McGuire, she's excited to be back into a routine and see her students in person again.

"I love to see their faces, I feel like their education is going to be even better, just because they're here and I can help them and have hands-on things that we can do together," she said.

While the first day back is going to bring some worries, McGuire said it's the teachers' job to be that calm within the storm.

"I know that they will be nervous and unsure about different things that are going to happen, so I want them to have a safe place to come to," McGuire said. "So I'm trying to be the calm one, hopefully for them," she said.

Benton Schools is also keeping what they did last year, where every student has their own device, according to Bradley.