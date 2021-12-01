Southeast Arkansas school districts say virtual classes will not take away snow days

Southeast Arkansas saw snow in the region, but some schools still held virtual classes for students.

EL DORADO, Ark. — Southeast Arkansas saw snow in the region, but some schools still held virtual classes for students. A few district leaders said that it only makes sense to keep kids learning at home, but that doesn't mean they won't have a snow day.

El Dorado superintendent Jim Tucker says the district decided to have a two hour delay for in-person instruction and virtual learning so that families could enjoy the snow that touched down in the morning.

"I know a lot of families got out early and played in the snow, which is a good thing because if they waited for later it would have been gone," said Tucker.

The Department of Educations says that snow days are decided by individual districts based on the weather in their area.

Hamburg School District Superintendent Tracy Streeter said virtual learning doesn't stop children from still going outside to enjoy a snow day.

"Kids are home right now, and they're playing in the snow. It's not heavy assignments, it's not tests, and for Hamburg School District, Mondays are remote anyway," said Streeter.

Tucker said teachers in his district try to be considerate about time for students. He's gotten mixed responses from parents about the two-hour delay.