LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the clock ticks down to Christmas, lots of us are scrambling to buy presents or cleaning up the house before visitors arrive.

In Southwest Little Rock, it means it was time to come together for the annual Christmas parade.

For several people in the community, the parade was something they went to every year with their families growing up.

It was a staple event in Southwest Little Rock for about 20 years and then it came to a sudden end.

Last year was its first year back, but this year the parade committee members said it was all about bringing joy back to the community.

"We just needed something to bring life back into Southwest," Kimberly Lee, parade committee member, said.

The sound of drums tapping and the image of people waving brought back special memories for many on Saturday afternoon, like Barbara Surratt who has lived there for 40 years.

"This Christmas parade means a whole lot to me. My children grew up here and I used to bring them to the parade," she said.

A family tradition that used to be a memory of the past Lee said is here to stay.

"It was an annual thing for a long time and it was just time for it to return," she said.

Lee said the work started in August for the team of 15 volunteers to make the parade, with more than 70 participants, come to life.

"I'm really excited from the support of the community and the support of the businesses," she said.

The one and half-mile long celebration were filled with special guests, dance shows and of course, Santa.

Tinicka Mitchell said last year because of the weather, the turnout wasn't as big, but this year was a whole different story.

"The whole Southwest has come out and everybody's enjoying themselves," she said.

With the help of local schools and community leaders, Mitchell said a simple parade turned into streets full of hope.

"All the bad things that happen, we can come out like this to have a good time and enjoy each other," she said.

Members of the community like Surratt and Mitchell said they were grateful for a day to highlight the part of Little Rock they love.

"I think Southwest, it means a lot to us cause we need something like this every year to bring us closer together," Surratt said.

What once was an old family tradition is now a new one for the community Lee said wants others to know they are still thriving.

"It has full potential and if the residents and the community believe in it. I think we can be as great as any other area in Little Rock," she said.

Members of the parade committee said if you missed this year and want to get involved next year, you can follow them at SWLR Christmas Parade on Facebook and Instagram for all the details.