WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Elisjsha Dicken, the armed bystander who shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall shooter, is being honored with a congressional tribute.

Sen. Todd Young requested the honor for Dicken, writing in part: "I mourn the three innocent lives that were taken and pray for the families and communities that this senseless tragedy has affected. I also pray for the continued recovery of those wounded in the attack, who were in part saved by Eli's decisive actions and also by the exceptional response and care of first responders."

Eli Dicken’s heroic and decisive actions saved countless lives. I submitted an official congressional tribute to honor... Posted by Senator Todd Young on Thursday, July 28, 2022

Dicken fired on the shooter from 40 yards away, according to police. Within 15 seconds from when the shooting began, Dicken fired 10 rounds, hitting the shooter as the shooter tried to retreat into the bathroom but collapsed and died.

An autopsy found the shooter was shot eight times and none were self-inflicted.

Those killed by the shooter July 17 include 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, his wife 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and 30-year-old Victor Gomez. Also wounded that day in the food court of the mall were a 22-year-old woman, who was hit in the leg, and a 12-year-old girl hit in the back by a bullet fragment.

Dicken had a license to carry a handgun, which was issued Aug. 4, 2021. However, Dicken did not need the license because "constitutional or permitless carry" became law in Indiana on July 1.

Dicken has not yet spoken with the media about the shooting. However, his lawyer Guy A. Relford released a statement that said Dicken is waiting to speak about the shooting to respect the lives lost and the police investigation.

