TIMELINE | The disappearance and death of Gabby Petito: What we know

UPDATE: The FBI announced Sunday, Sept. 19, that a body had been found matching the description of Gabby Petito. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the coroner's office confirmed the body was hers and ruled the death a homicide.

This summer, 22-year-old Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie took their Ford sprinter van and set out on a cross-country road trip, stopping in national parks along the West coast.

But when Gabby's family stopped hearing from her, they knew something was wrong.

Police across the country began searching for the missing North Port woman after they said Laundrie returned home from the trip without her.

Here's a timeline of what we know about the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito.

July 2: The road trip begins

Gabby Petito left Blue Point, New York, to head out West on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt told KSL-TV.

The two documented their travels through Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming on social media, posting photos on Instagram and videos on the YouTube channel "Nomadic Statik."

Aug. 12: Run-in with police

Around 4:30 p.m., police were dispatched to what was originally reported as a possible domestic violence call involving Petito and Laundrie in Moab, Utah.

The couple detailed their argument to the Moab Police Department who ultimately determined the incident was more of an emotional break or anxiety attack than anything else.

Police released body camera video of the incident which shows Gabby crying when the first officer walked up. The couple reportedly told officers they were in love and engaged to be married. They agreed to separate for the night to calm down, police said.

That night, police arranged for Laundrie to get a hotel room while Petito chose to stay in the van.

Aug. 21: Last contact with dad

Gabby's father, Joe Petito, told North Port police that his daughter checked in with her family several times a week, adding that she typically wouldn't go more than three days without contacting someone.

According to reports, Aug. 21 is the last time Gabby FaceTimed with her father and stepmother. KSL-TV reports that on that day, Joe Petito ordered Uber Eats to be delivered to a hotel by the Salt Lake City airport where Gabby and Brian were staying.

Aug. 24: Last phone call with mom

Petito and Laundrie reportedly left Salt Lake City for Grand Teton National Park, the last known location where Petito was seen. This is also the day Petito had her last FaceTime call with her mother, Nichole Schmidt, KSL-TV reports. After this point, Schmidt told the station they "texted a lot."

Aug. 25: Last Instagram post

A photo is posted to Petito's Instagram account for the last time with the caption, "Happy Halloween."

Aug. 30: Last text from Gabby's phone

Petito's mother told KSL-TV the last text she received from her daughter was Aug. 30, and then she stopped responding. Schmidt figured Petito and her fiancé lost reception but has since figured something has been off.

NBC News reports Petito's last text to her mother read, "No service in Yosemite." Gabby's family has since said they're not sure whether Gabby actually sent that text.

Sept. 1: Laundrie returns home to Florida

North Port police say Laundrie returned to his home, where he lived with his parents and Gabby, in the van.

Sept. 11: Gabby reported missing

Ten days after Laundrie returned to Florida, concerned members of Petito's family, who live on Long Island, reported her missing to the Suffolk County Police Department.

That night, North Port police say they recovered the van at the Laundrie home.

Sept. 15: Fiancé named person of interest

Police name Brian Laundrie a person of interest in Gabby Petito's disappearance, after police said his lack of information was "hindering the investigation."

North Port police said Laundrie "has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators" or "provided any helpful details" that would lead them to figure out what happened to the missing 22-year-old woman.

Sept. 16: Gabby's family pleads for help

Joe Petito joined North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison for a press conference, where he gave an emotional plea to anyone who may be able to help bring his daughter home safe.

"Whatever you can do to make sure my daughter comes home, I’m asking for that help," Joe Petito said. "There is nothing else that matters to me now."

The police chief expressed his frustration with the lack of participation from Brian and the Laundrie family.

"Two people went on a trip, one person returned, and that person that returned isn’t providing us any information," Garrison said.

Later in the day, a lawyer for Gabby Petito's family read a letter directed to the parents of Brian Laundrie.

In the letter, Gabby's mother, father, stepmother, and stepfather acknowledged that Christopher and Roberta Laundrie are likely just doing what they can to protect their son, but pleaded with the family to "put yourselves in our shoes."

They added they believe the Laundrie's "know the location of where Brian left Gabby."

"As a parent, how could you let us go through this pain," the letter continued. "If you and your family have any decency left, please tell us where Gabby is located."

Investigators are still processing the van for evidence and are working with the FBI as well as several law enforcement agencies on the West coast to look at phone records and the body camera footage from the Aug. 12 incident in Utah.

Investigators are still processing the van for evidence and are working with the FBI as well as several law enforcement agencies on the West coast to look at phone records and the body camera footage from the Aug. 12 incident in Utah.

Sept. 17: FBI begins searching for fiancé

Investigators, including members of the North Port Police Department, went into the Laundrie home around 6:30 p.m. Friday – not long before a vigil for Gabby was scheduled to begin nearby.

Police said they were called to the house at the family’s request but had not spoken to Brian, who has remained silent since Gabby was reported missing.

Hours later, and Brian Laundrie's lawyer confirmed that the FBI was now searching for him and Petito. His whereabouts were “currently unknown.”

Sept. 19: Body found in Bridger-Teton National Forest matches description of Gabby Petito

The Teton County Coroner's Office confirmed a body was found in the section of Bridger-Teton National Forest where crews had been looking for 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

That section is known as the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, and it will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

At an emotional news conference Sunday night, the FBI said the body matches the description of Gabby, and her family has been notified. However, full forensic testing is needed to confirm with 100-percent certainty that the human remains are hers.

"On behalf of the FBI personnel and our partners, I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby's family," said Charles Jones with FBI Denver, as his voice quivered with grief.

Jones spoke at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center, surrounded by other members of law enforcement.

"As any parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends," Jones said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Sept. 20: Police end "major search" for Laundrie at Carlton Reserve

Just one day after the FBI said agents believe they found the body of his fiancée Gabby Petito, North Port police say they don't have plans to conduct a "major" search.

The department said Monday it "currently has no plans to conduct a major search of the Carlton Reserve" to search for Laundrie.

Police added, "We currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there. Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie."

Sept. 20: FBI executes search warrant at Laundrie home; car towed

The FBI tweeted it is executing a court-authorized search warrant at the Laundrie home that is related to the Petito investigation. Crime scene tape was spotted going up on the property.

"No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation," it reads further.

Laundrie's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, told 10 Tampa Bay he has no response to the morning's activity. However, Bertolino planned to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, in New York, which has since been canceled.

The Lawyer for the family said it was "just not in his clients' best interest."

Hours after arriving at the home, law enforcement towed Laundrie's silver Ford Mustang from the driveway.

Sept. 21, 2021: Gabby Petito confirmed dead by homicide

The Teton County Coroner's Office did a forensic examination on Tuesday, determining the body belonged to Petito. Her death has been ruled a homicide.