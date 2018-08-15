MATTHEWS, N.C. — If you have trouble getting your children to order food at a restaurant, a pizza parlor in Matthews may have your salvation.
Mama's Pizza and Pasta has decoded kid language into menu items. "Menu Per Bambini" lists seven entrees and their corresponding titles.
- "I don't know" = baked ziti
- "I don't care" = chicken tenders and fries
- "I'm not hungry" = baked cheese ravioli
- "I don't want that" = lasagna
- "I'm tired" = choice of pasta, choice of sauce
- "NOOOOOOOOO!" = ham and cheese pita with fries
- "Fine!!!" -- personal pizza
All the meals come with a soft drink and cookie or cake, and guests must be age 12 and under.
The restaurant just started a kids-eat-free night on Wednesdays.
