Tyson giving away more than 300K meals to Springdale tornado victims

You can pick up your meals at the free drive-thru event on Thursday, April 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods will be giving away more than 300,000 meals to those impacted by last week's EF-3 tornado in Northwest Arkansas.

As part of the company's one million meal commitment, around 80,000 pounds of protein, equivalent to 320,000 meals, will be given to the community.

The drive-thru donation event is free and open to the public.

You can pick up your meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 at CL Charlie and Willie George Park, located at 4023 Hylton Rd. Springdale.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.