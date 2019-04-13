UPDATE: SPRINGDALE CHILD LOCATED

Kella Jeban has been located and is safe.

The Springdale Police Department has requested the Arkansas State Police to assist in the search for a missing child.

Kella Jeban, 9, last seen at 317 Berry Street, Springdale, failed to return home from school on Friday afternoon (April 12, 2019).

Kella is described as being of Marshallese descent, female, 4-feet, nine inches tall, 100 pounds, possibly wearing a brown sweater, pink undershirt, blue jeans and last known to have in her possession a purple colored backpack with flowers and Butterflies.

Anyone with information about Kella should contact the Springdale Police Department by calling (479) 751-4542.