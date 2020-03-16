SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Five people are dead and two others were injured in a shooting in Springfield, Missouri late Sunday night.

According to Springfield Police Department Chief Paul Williams, officers responded to the area of Battlefield and Lone Pine around 11:25 p.m. and while they were on their way, they received multiple shooting calls.

Officers received another call for a shooting at the Kum & Go located at 2885 E. Chestnut Expressway. Callers reported a car crashing at the scene and an armed suspect going into the store – shooting customers and employees.

Two officers arrived and had shots fired at them by the suspect.

As other responding officers arrived, they removed two injured officers from the scene. Officer Christopher Walsh suffered a fatal gunshot wound and pronounced dead at a hospital, Springfield police said. The other officer was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Three other people were found dead inside the convenience store and the suspect was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Another person was found injured inside the store and was transported to a hospital where they’re being treated.

Springfield is located about three hours away from St. Louis.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt released the following statement

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of all of the victims of last night’s attack in Springfield. I am grateful for the courage our law enforcement officers demonstrated as they rushed to the scene, and saddened by the loss of Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh. Officer Walsh lived a life of service to his country and his community. As a police officer and U.S. Army veteran, Officer Walsh exemplified the best of our nation. My thoughts are also with Officer Josiah Overton and the civilian victim who are being treated for their injuries. We are forever indebted to our law enforcement officers and their families for the tremendous sacrifices they make every day to keep us safe.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

