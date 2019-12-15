RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - Starbucks apologized to two sheriff's deputies in California and said it would carry out an internal investigation after complaints by the sheriff that the coffee retailer’s employees refused to serve the officers, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The alleged mistreatment of the Riverside County sheriff's deputies took place Thursday at a Starbucks near the campus of the University of California, Riverside.

The officers, who were in uniform, stood at the counter for about five minutes without being served and eventually decided to leave, according to statements from Starbucks and social media posts by Sheriff Chad Bianco.