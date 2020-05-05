LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Investigators with the Arkansas State Police joined family members in asking for information in the hit-and-run death of a North Little Rock runner along U.S. 70 on April 21st.

"We need your help and the sooner the better," said Anita Campbell, the sister of Ervin "Butch" Brendel. Police found the man's body near the intersection of Harris Road just outside North Little Rock in an area near where Brendel lived.

"Due to the leads in this investigation, we believe that someone knows something, or maybe multiple people know some things about this case," said Sgt. Nick Brown, the supervising trooper on the case that state police caught because it happened along a U.S. highway outside city limits.

RELATED: Sherwood police make arrest in connection to cyclist killed in hit-and-run

The biggest lead investigators have is the type of vehicle. They say a driver had a G.M. made SUV from the model years 2003-2006. That includes models like Chevy Tahoe, GMC Yukon, Cadillac Escalade, or a Buick Envoy. They know that because the collision left a passenger-side mirror at the scene. There's also damage to the front end of the vehicle, or at least there would have been two weeks ago.

"If you know about body shops, salvage yards, or anyone that's ordered a mirror," said Campbell. "Please call the hotline and just say something. Please whatever you can, just please help."

Brendel, 51, was an avid runner with medals from so many marathons, Campbell said she count going through his things these past two weeks. He was a physical therapist with the Central Arkansas Veterans Health Administration.

RELATED: State police asking for public's help after Pulaski Co. hit-and-run

"Our hearts are broken and we are deeply saddened by the horrific hit-and-run death of our valued employee Ervin Brendel,” said Dr. Margie Scott, Medical Center director. “He was an excellent physical therapist who will be greatly missed. I feel that we truly are a family here at CAVHS and it's always difficult when we lose one of our own, especially under these circumstances.”

Both Campbell and investigators at Tuesday's news conference hoped renewed media attention amid the COVID-19 pandemic might spark someone's memory. They also appealed directly to the driver.

"We're going to find you," said Lt. Stacie Rhoads with the Criminal Investigation Division in Little Rock. "It would be so much braver of you to come in and let us hear your side of the story. There could be a logical explanation as to what happened on the side of Highway 70."

Anyone with information about a vehicle similar to the one described or who may have seen something usual prior to or after the collision is asked to contact Special Agent Gregg Bray at (501) 618-8154 or call the Arkansas State Police at (501) 618-8101.

Information about the fatality collision or witnesses can be provided at https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ar/asp/crimetipform.