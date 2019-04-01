On Thursday, Jan. 3, at 12:50 p.m., an Arkansas State Trooper was hospitalized after he sustained injuries in a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash in southwest Arkansas.

Corporal Clayton McWilliams, 32, of Little River County, was initially transported to a Texarkana hospital and later moved to a Little Rock hospital where his injuries were being assessed.

Trooper McWilliams was responding to a crash scene in Sevier County where a logging truck had overturned.

While driving to the crash scene along U.S. Highway 71, northbound, near Wilton (Little River County), the patrol car driven by Corporal McWilliams left the roadway and struck a tree.

Heavy rainfall in the area is believed to have contributed to the cause of the crash.