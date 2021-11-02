Missing Oklahoma girl located in Texas, father arrested

5-year-old Shashone Johnson went missing on Tuesday, Nov. 2. She may be with 42-year-old Jeremy Johnson traveling in a 2012 cream-colored Ford Escape.

MADILL, Oklahoma — Update: The Oklahoma Department of Safety says that 5-year-old Shashone Johnson has been found safe. Jeremy and Shashone Johnson were located in Henryetta, Texas, by deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Jeremy is now in police custody.

Original Article:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old girl in Oklahoma.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website, 5-year-old Shashone Johnson went missing on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

She was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie, jeans, a pink jacket and pink and blue socks with no shoes.

Officials say she may be with 42-year-old Jeremy Johnson traveling in a 2012 cream-colored Ford Escape with a Seminole Nation license plate with number 01S573.

Kerri Mankey with Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Jeremy is Shashone's non-custodial parent.

According to police, Jeremy used an EBT card at Loves Truck Stop in Madill, Oklahoma at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday. Police say they could be headed toward Dallas, Texas area.

Police say Jeremy has a history of mental illness and substance abuse.

Further details surrounding this case have not been released at this time.