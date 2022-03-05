The Department of Finance and Administration said the state’s net available revenue for the fiscal year, which began July 1, totals $6.1 billion.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has built up a surplus of nearly $1 billion for the fiscal year more quickly than expected.

The Department of Finance and Administration on Tuesday said the state’s net available revenue for the fiscal year, which began July 1 totals $6.1 billion.

That’s $987.9 million more than forecast and $736 million higher than at the same point last year.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson last month said he was considering calling a special session to look at uses for the surplus after finance officials said they expected it to hit $1 billion by the end of the fiscal year.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.