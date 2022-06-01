According to a new analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America, Arkansas construction jobs are on the decline, ranking the state last in the nation.

ARKANSAS, USA — According to a new analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), Arkansas lost about 1,500 construction jobs from March to April this year. The 2.7% decline — from 55,200 to 53,700 — ranks last among 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“Construction employment gains have stalled in many states in recent months as the pool of available workers has dried up,” AGC chief economist Ken Simonson said. “It will be hard to satisfy demand for private projects and infrastructure unless more workers are available to fill the record number of openings.”

However, there was some good news in the latest AGC report. Arkansas had about 400 more construction jobs in April compared to February 2020, which represents a 0.8% increase. That ranks No. 31 in terms of growth as measured by percentage.

According to the AGC analysis, construction employment in April exceeded pre-pandemic levels in 32 states.

