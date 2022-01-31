Earthquake in northwest Oklahoma felt in multiple states, including Arkansas

The earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 was reported just after 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31.

MEDFORD, Oklahoma — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake centered near the northwest Oklahoma town of Medford had a preliminary magnitude of 4.5.

The quake was reported at about 11:10 a.m., seven kilometers northwest of Medford. A Grant County dispatcher said there were no immediate reports of damage.

People across Oklahoma, as well as in Kansas and Arkansas, reported feeling the quake.

The USGS says the quake occurred at a depth of about 7.8 kilometers.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production.

The strongest earthquake on record in Oklahoma was a magnitude 5.8 recorded near Pawnee in September 2016.

