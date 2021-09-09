Hutchinson: Federal mandates fuel resistance to vaccinations

Hutchinson says federal requirements are “counterproductive,” interfering with state vaccination efforts instead of supporting them.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says federal vaccination mandates announced by President Joe Biden hurt efforts to overcome the public's resistance to taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Republican governor has been notable in working to persuade reluctant Arkansas residents to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

But in a Sunday appearance on NBC's “Meet the Press,” Hutchinson said that a comprehensive federal vaccination mandate “hardens the resistance.”

He noted longtime public school vaccination requirements are state requirements.