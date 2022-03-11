Jack Daniel's producer to suspend operations in Russia

Jack Daniel's parent company said Thursday that it was suspending operations “to allow the company time to assess the current environment.”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iconic whiskey maker Jack Daniel’s will become the latest company to suspend business operations in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement to WKRN-TV, Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp., Jack Daniel's parent company, said Thursday that it was suspending operations “to allow the company time to assess the current environment.”

The company added that it was also suspending all sales marketing activities in Russia and paused hiring for its new distribution company that had been scheduled to launch in July.

Companies across a variety of industries have suspended some or all of their Russian operations in recent days, including McDonald’s, Exxon-Mobil, General Electric and Netflix.