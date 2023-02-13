EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing police are responding to shots being fired on the Michigan State University campus Monday evening.
This incident happened around 8 p.m. near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus.
Police are on the scene, and MSU Police and Public Safety say the suspect is on foot.
Everyone is being asked to find shelter immediately, and to stay away from windows.
Police are also now responding to another shooting at the IM East Fitness Center.
Officials say that there are multiple victim's injured.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.