U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tours damaged I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to Memphis Thursday to tour the damaged I-40 Hernando de Soto Bridge. 

Crews discovered a crack in the bridge last month, and it has been closed to traffic since. The inspector that missed the crack in a 2019 inspection has been fired. 

Buttigieg will participate in a roundtable discussion at the FedEx distribution center to cover how the bridge closure negatively impacts freight movement in the region, a crucial freight hub for the entire country. 

At 2:15 p.m., Secretary Buttigieg will tour the I-40 bridge worksite. 

