At around 7 p.m., the Maumelle Fire Department was called after a structure fire had been reported on Idlewood Place.

Once they arrived, the house was "fully evolved" with flames.

"We met with a lot of fire, and we had our minimum people on duty, so you just have to be aggressive to accomplish that and they did the job tonight," Maumelle Fire Chief Michael Cossey said.

The building, luckily, was unoccupied and there were no injuries reported.

