ATHENS, Texas — UPDATE, 4:36 P.M. Saturday, Jan. 26:

Athens police have named the students and the bus driver involved in a crash that killed one student and injured the bus driver and another student.

9-year-old Joselyne Torres is currently in "critical stable condition" at children's Hospital.

13-year-old Chrisopher Bonilla died in the crash.

78-year-old John Stevens was driving the bus.

Athens Police Chief Buddy Hill said that the investigation into the crash is still on-going.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been so deeply devastated by this tragedy. During this time we ask that the families be given the comfort, support, and dignity that they deserve," Hill said.

UPDATE, 4:05 P.M. Saturday, Jan. 26:

A 9-year-old girl who was flown to Children's Hospital in Dallas after surviving when the school bus she was riding in crashed into a Union Pacific train Friday in Athens is in "critical stable condition," Athens ISD said Saturday.

The crash also killed a 13-year-old boy and injured the bus's 78-year-old driver. Investigators are trying to determine what happened.

A representative from Union Pacific also confirmed Saturday that the train tracks at Cream Level Road in Athens were cleared, inspected and then reopened to train traffic around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

In support of Athens ISD, students and staff at neighboring school districts in Murchison and Brownsboro will be wearing Athens ISD color maroon Monday, according to the Athens ISD Facebook page.

Jan. 25 story:

A 13-year-old boy who was a middle school student was killed after his school bus collided with a Union Pacific train on Friday in Athens, a small East Texas town in Henderson County, about 70 miles southeast of Dallas, officials said.

There aren't any railroad crossing arms or lights where the crash happened at Cream Level Road, and the bus was pushed more than a quarter of a mile down the tracks after impact, according to investigators.

Another student on the bus, a 9-year-old girl from an elementary school, was flown to Children's Hospital in Dallas in critical condition.

The bus driver, 78, who was hired a year ago, was taken to a hospital by ambulance. He's in stable condition.

The focus now turns to him, as investigators determine what happened.

He's been interviewed by police, officials said at a news conference Friday night.

By law in Texas, bus drivers are required to stop before moving across a railroad crossing.

No other students were on the bus when the crash happened at about 4 p.m., according to the school district.

The bus was heading southbound and the train was going westbound, officials said.

The boy and the bus driver were found injured outside of the bus. The girl had to be extracted from the wreck, officials said.

Union Pacific was sending investigators to the scene of the crash on Friday night.

Counselors will be on hand for both students and families at schools on Monday, the district said Friday night.

Officials say that the girl attended Central Athens Elementary and the boy went to Athens Middle School.

A prayer service for students and parents was held Friday night at First United Methodist Church where prayers were said and songs were sung.

"I've been in this profession for 21 years and this is by far the worst day of those years," Superintendent Blake Stiles said. "I don't really have the words to tell you what I'm thinking...it's just a superintendent's worst nightmare."

