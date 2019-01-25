ATHENS, Texas — A 13-year-old boy who was a middle school student was killed after his school bus collided with a Union Pacific train on Friday in Athens, a small East Texas town in Henderson County, about 70 miles southeast of Dallas, officials said.

Another student on the bus, a 9-year-old girl from an elementary school, was flown to Children's Hospital in Dallas in critical condition.

The bus driver, 78, who was hired a year ago, was taken to a hospital by ambulance and had been interviewed by police, officials said at a news conference Friday night.

No other students were on the bus when the crash happened about 4 p.m., according to the school district.

The bus was heading southbound and the train was going westbound, officials said. Investigators said the bus was pushed more than a quarter of a mile after impact.

The boy and the bus driver was found injured outside of the bus. The girl had to be extracted from the bus, officials said.

Union Pacific was sending investigators to the scene of the crash on Friday night.

Athens Daily Review

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.