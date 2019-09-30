HOT SPRINGS, Ark — A Hot Springs school changed its focus this year when Langston Elementary School went from an Aerospace and Environmental Magnet School to a Leadership Academy.

This new theme took the historic school back to its roots.

We introduced Langston Elementary School two months ago in our Cool About School series when the building was still under construction.

The new hallways and classrooms don't take away from the crucial role these same grounds played in Wanice Pitts and Charles Wagner Smith lives.

"Everybody was your aunt, uncle, grandfather, a grandmother. Not by blood but by love," Pitts said.

Pitts, who attended Langston from 1967-1968, and Smith, who graduated from Langston in 1957, took a trip down memory lane on Monday.

"We were a part of history, at that milestone in history, that determined what it is now and the opportunities that these students have," Smith said.

Both of them strolled these halls when Langston High School was the first African American school in Garland County.

"We were always reminded by the teachers of what our purpose was and what they wanted us to do and we always kept that in mind," Smith said.

As they keep those memories in mind, they both come back to help teach these students what their destiny is.

"You know it says it takes a village to raise a child. This is what's going on, it's a village raising these children," Pitts said.

Chris Holzer, a teacher at Langston Elementary Leadership Academy, said the new leadership theme is changing what is taking place inside the classrooms.

"We begin to see the students building each other up and helping them to reach their full potential," she said.

Current fifth-graders, Wariel Hernandez, Michael Pentecost and Sydney Bledsoe, said they are already feeling a transformation.

"I want to be an artist and show people how to be a leader," Wariel said.

The new Langston Elementary Leadership Academy still remembers the past.

"The things that we learned while we were at Langston were things we remembered through our life," Smith said.

While the school focuses daily on building a better future.

"The Hot Springs High School had President Bill Clinton. I can guarantee you one of our students in this building is going to be president one day," Holzer said.

Pitts and Smith both said several alumni of the original Langston High School come back and work with these students on a regular basis.

Administrators at Langston Elementary Leadership Academy said they are going to continue to work with the community while they teach their students every day how to be a better leader.

