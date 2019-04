Multiple agencies are on scene at the Concord School regarding a shooting, according to a post on the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The incident is no longer ongoing, and students have been locked down.

The post goes on to ask parents and others not to come to the school.

The school is working with the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office to release the students and inform parents as soon as possible.

More on this story as it develops.