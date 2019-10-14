LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Have you ever been stuck in traffic on I-65 and thought to yourself, "Wow, Louisville really does have some of the best drivers in the country!" as you wait another 10 minutes to move?

Probably not, but if you have... QuoteWizard's statistics prove that!

According to the insurance news site, Louisville ranks as the second best driving city in America only falling behind Detroit.

QuoteWizard analyzes data from millions of insurance quotes from drivers in the top 75 cities in the country. They evaluated cities on four factors to determine overall driver quality and took a composite ranking of overall incidents, which include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations. Cities considered the worst drivers had the highest rate of incidents among drivers.

Lexington also checked in on the top ten list at number 10.

Here's the full top ten:

1. Detroit, MI

2. Louisville, KY

3. Chicago, IL

4. Miami, FL

5. Grand Rapids, MI

6. Little Rock, AR

7. St. Louis, MO

8. New Orleans, LA

9. Fort Myers, FL

10. Lexington, KY

On Louisville's ranking, QuoteWizard, wrote: "Another mainstay on the best driver list, Louisville has never ranked worse than 17th best on our list. A city that also rates well for traffic around the county, it would seem like the driving conditions in Louisville are quite nice. You’ve got great road and great drivers on them, making it the second best in the country. Their only demerits are low marks in citations, so please use your blinkers and get off your phones. Other than that, keep it up, Louisville!"

The website has a full list of the best and worst driving cities in the U.S.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.