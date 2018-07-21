BRANSON, Mo. (KTHV) – 17 people dead, and seven more injured, after a boat capsized and eventually sank.

It happened last night, July 19 near Branson, Missouri.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson confirmed nine of the people who died, were members of the same family. Eleven of them went out on the duck boat, but only two of them came back alive.

The morning following the accident, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson offered help to Missouri, but now that everyone has been accounted for, Missouri officials no longer need assistance.

It was right on Table Rock Lake, Thursday night when the sudden storm rolled through.

THV11's Erikka Ferrando said once she got the scene, she's saw an overwhelming community support for the survivors and the families of the victims.

"Its a sad time right now", said Greg Garrett, Camden, Arkansas resident paying tribute the victims of the boating accident. "Were here to pay tribute to the victims and everything and people are piling up flowers and cards, placing them on the cars they believe are left behind from the victims at ride the ducks."

Tamela Creighton, also a Camden resident, said, "Our hearts go out to you guys."

Jeanie King from Southern Indiana said, "It was pretty severe storms. My husband was like 'this is crazy!' Then we come back and hear about this, and I just got sick."

Branson City Hall provided space for the families and the victims after the accident.

"It was just a place for them to come if they didn’t know where to go," said Melody Pettit of Branson City Hall. "So we had chaplains here, psychologists here, people from health system here." .

While not involved in the investigation, the city of Branson became a hub for survivors and families of victims.

A Chaplain with the city, Tom Willcox, said about 17 area pastors showed up Thursday night and Friday to offer support in big ways and small.

"And little things," said Willcox. "One of the young men was sitting around with wet socks, and one of the folks took his socks in the men’s room and dried them out."

Red Cross assisted by providing food and spiritual support. Some hotels offered free rooms to the families.

"There is hope," said Willcox. "There is something beyond the moment of loss and especially here in Branson, many of us know faith is a strong support for getting there."

One of the churches in town organized a candlelight vigil and time of prayer at 9 p.m. July 20.

