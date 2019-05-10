TAMPA, Fla. — A city ordinance banning conversion therapy, a controversial practice of attempting to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, was struck down by a federal judge.
U.S. District Judge William Jung in his ruling wrote the ban could interfere with a patient’s right to privacy and a parent’s right to choose health care for their children under Florida law.
The ordinance was approved in 2017 and challenged by religious groups and therapists, including the Christian-based Liberty Counsel, who practice conversion therapy. They claimed it violated their free-speech rights.
City leaders originally passed the ordinance to stop mental health professionals from performing the practice on minors.
RELATED: Evangelist urges Pete Buttigieg to repent for sin of being gay
RELATED: Woman who endured 'conversion therapy' warns about ruling that lets practice continue in Tampa
RELATED: Judge stops parts of Tampa's 'conversion therapy' ban
Sometimes called "reparative" or "ex-gay therapy," the practice attempts to change someone’s sexual orientation. Every major medical association, from the American Medical Association to the American Psychological Association, says conversion therapy has no scientific credibility.
Jung, however, cited a 2009 American Psychological Association Task Force report that found "no study to date has demonstrated adequate scientific rigor to provide a clear picture of the prevalence or frequency of either beneficial or harmful SOCE [sexual orientation change efforts] outcomes."
According to WPEC-TV, a federal judge upheld a similar ban in Palm Beach County.
It's possible, said a lawyer speaking with the TV station, the issue could go to the Supreme Court to settle the difference between a Tampa Bay judge who struck down the therapy ban and one in South Florida who upheld it.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'She could have caused catastrophic damage': Woman accused of making dozens of pipe bombs
- High school honors fallen football captain with special ceremony
- Red tide returns: Harmful algae appears again in parts of Florida
- Bear cubs lock themselves in a van, then honk until a human let them out
- This bar sells drinks by the hour, not the glass
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter