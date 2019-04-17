CARROLLTON, Texas — Police arrested an 18-year-old mother whose baby was found dead inside of a flower pot at a cemetery in Carrollton.



Jazmin Lopez, of Dallas, faces a charge of capital murder by intentionally and knowingly causing the death of a child under 10 years of age.

Police arrested Lopez Tuesday in Carrollton without incident.

In March, a caretaker at Perry Cemetery noticed a flowerpot out of place and found the baby underneath the pot’s soil.

More than two weeks later, Lopez came forward to police and identified herself as the mother after seeing the news coverage.

She is being held in the Denton County Jail on $500,000 bond.

