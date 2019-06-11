CONWAY, Ark. — Candidates are lining up this week to run for office in the 2020 election.

One of them said she wants to serve her community in the state capitol, but she'll need to change the state constitution first.

Allison Dougan has been determined to run for office after working as a page in the state capitol at age 12.

"It was just the general atmosphere. You know, at that time, there was a partisan divide, but everyone was still kind of working together," Dougan said.

Now at 16, she wants a seat of her own and filed to represent a district that includes Pulaski and Faulkner counties, filing as an Independent.

"I'm for the Bill of Rights, I'm for our basic, American rights and what they stand for: the freedoms, our liberties."

But she currently doesn't have the right to run. Arkansas law says state representatives have to be 21 to take office. Dougan wants to change the requirement to 18.

She wants to get voters an amendment they can pass but said she's willing to go to court to fight what she calls age discrimination.

"I'm willing to take it as far as they are. You know, I have a legal team behind me, and it's up to them. If they want to take it to the Supreme Court, we'll take it to the Supreme Court."

Most states require their legislators to be at least 21, but more than a dozen allow 18-year-olds, and Dougan will be 18 before she would take her oath of office.

"I like to think that the American people know who they're voting for," she said. "They know who's qualified and who's not qualified."

Dougan said she's gotten both support and scorn for her decision to challenge the state law. But she believes ignoring this fight would have been the only wrong thing she could have done.

"If you can go overseas and you can give your life for our freedom, how come you can't represent our freedom? If you can pay taxes at 18, if you can work anywhere—pretty much anywhere—at 18, how come you can't work as a representative?"