Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said a 15-year-old male from Texas fell from a bluff at Mule Tail Falls, a popular waterfall located along the bluff line to Hawksbill Crag.

The teen fell approximately fifteen feet, severely injuring his legs. He also sustained other injuries, including facial injuries.

Sheriff Wheeler said approximately 30 rescue personnel responded to the scene to bring the young man out to a waiting ambulance and helicopter. The teen was airlifted to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Springdale.