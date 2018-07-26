AVONDALE, Ariz. - Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper Tyler Edenhofer was shot and killed by a suspect on Interstate 10 near Avondale Boulevard Wednesday night, according to DPS .

According to DPS, the department received several reports at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday about a suspect who was throwing rocks at vehicles in the eastbound lanes of I-10 in Avondale.

DPS said trooper Dalin Dorris responded to the scene and troopers Sean Rodecap and Tyler Edenhofer arrived shortly after Dorris.

According to DPS, the three troopers attempted to take the suspect into custody, but the suspect got in a fight, which lasted several minutes, with the troopers. Two Goodyear police officers arrived to help take the suspect into custody.

During the scuffle, DPS said, the suspect got hold of a trooper's gun. The suspect fired at least two shots. One bullet struck trooper Doris in the shoulder, while the other killed trooper Edenhofer.

DPS said Edenhofer was a rookie just wrapping up training when he was killed. He had just graduated from the department's advanced trooper academy on May 4.

Family friends tell 12 News the 25-year-old served in the Navy and was planning to live in Quartzsite with his fiancé.

DPS said trooper Sean Rodecap was injured during the fight with the suspect. He and Doris were taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

DPS director Col. Frank Milstead said, "the DPS family is in mourning" and he's "incredibly proud of the men and women that show up every day to do this job and that they are brave enough to come out and face the unknown."

"We're all in a little bit of a state of shock this morning," Milstead said.

DPS said the suspect is in custody and being treated at a Valley hospital. His injuries were not disclosed.

Early Thursday morning, Gov. Doug Ducey directed flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state office buildings in honor of Edenhofer.

"Arizona mourns the loss of one of our brave Arizona DPS troopers," Ducey said.

Arizona mourns the loss of one of our brave @Arizona_DPS Troopers, Tyler Edenhofer, and we pray for the recovery of Trooper Dalin Dorris. Our prayers are with them, their families and all of our heroic AZ law enforcement officers grieving the loss of one of their own.

I-10 eastbound between Litchfield Road and Avondale Boulevard was closed overnight as authorities investigated the scene. The freeway reopened just after 6:30 a.m.

Investigators at the scene where a DPS trooper was shot and killed on I-10 in the west Valley. July 26, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)

