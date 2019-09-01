Gatlinburg SkyLift has been making moves!

Two big projects are expected to be finished and open to the public by the time spring comes around this year, Julie Ard, the marketing director for Gatlinburg SkyLift, told 10News.

Renovations to the SkyLift, including some rebuilding from the 2016 wildfires, are expected to open this spring.

And the new SkyBridge is expected to open in the spring as well, with a few remaining "steps" before the project is completed. It will be the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America once it's complete.

But, we can already get a pretty good idea of what it will look like thanks to a Facebook post from Gatlinburg SkyLift.

A new plaza building along with eating areas and viewing decks will serve as a spot for visitors to relax and take in the views of the mountains too, Ard said.