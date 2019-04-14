AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The final round of the Masters will be a race against the rain.

A powerful line of thunderstorms has swept across the South over the past few days and the rain has already made it to the outskirts of Atlanta, which is approximately 145 miles to the west of Augusta.

Conditions on Sunday morning at Augusta National weren't bad, with overcast skies and relatively calm winds. But the weather is forecast to deteriorate as the day progresses, with wind building and a line of storms approaching by mid-afternoon.

The leaders — Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau and Tiger Woods — are scheduled to tee off at 9:20 a.m.

Molinari has a two-shot lead over Finau and Woods at 13-under 203.