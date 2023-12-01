'The Popcorn Guy' Jason Grosboll, invited to Oscars

Jason Grosboll, also known as 'The Popcorn Guy' was interviewed by late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel, who invited him to the Oscars.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The countdown to the 95th Academy Awards is on. Jason Grosboll still can't believe the publicity he's getting by doing what he loves -- and that's making people smile.

Recently, Grosboll was interviewed by late night show host Jimmy Kimmel, who invited him to the Oscars. 3NEWS caught up with him since that interview.

A common question on the red carpet is 'who' are you wearing? The designer 'The Popcorn Guy' will be wearing is still a mystery, but he will be sporting a tux.

"Honestly, I would have to say, Tom Cruise, Jimmy Kimmel, and Morgan Freeman," Grosboll said. "I love Morgan Freeman. I love his voice acting."

Grosboll said he's grateful for the opportunity and he still can't believe the attention he's getting for what he calls, 'just doing his job'.

