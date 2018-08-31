WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence honored late Senator John McCain as he lain in state Friday at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

In an official presidential proclamation Monday, President Donald Trump said he had asked the vice president to offer an address at the ceremony honoring McCain.

“The president asked me to be here on behalf of a grateful nation,” Pence said. “To pay a debt of honor and respect to a man who served our country throughout his life in uniform and in public office, and it is my great honor to be here.”

Thousands were gathered Friday to honor the American patriot.

“We will ever remember that John McCain served his country and that John McCain served his country honorably,” Pence said.

PHOTOS: John McCain remembered at US Capitol
01 / 17
A military honor guard team carries the flag-draped casket of the late US Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, August 31, 2018, prior to him lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda.
02 / 17
House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks as the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on August 31, 2018, in Washington, DC.
03 / 17
A military honor guard team carries the casket of the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) into the U.S. Capitol August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
04 / 17
Roberta McCain, age 106, mother of the late US Senator John McCain, and granddaughter Meghan McCain attend the ceremony honoring Senator McCain at the US Capitol Rotunda on August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
05 / 17
The casket of US Senator John McCain arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018.
06 / 17
The casket carrying the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is carried into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on August 31, 2018, in Washington, DC.
07 / 17
(L-R) Cindy McCain and her sons John Sidney McCain and James McCain watch as the casket of US Senator John McCain arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018.
08 / 17
Cindy McCain (L) watches as a military honor guard team carries the casket of her husband, the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), into the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
09 / 17
The casket of US Senator John McCain arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018. - Cindy McCain and her son John Sidney McCain look on.
10 / 17
Cindy McCain and her son John Sidney McCain await the casket of US Senator John McCain at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018.
11 / 17
Roberta McCain, the mother of late U.S. Senator John McCain, is seated prior to ceremonies honoring Sen. McCain inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
12 / 17
Greg Brock of Myrtle Beach, Florida, holds a photograph of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) while waiting in line outside the U.S. Capitol to pay respects to McCain when he lies in state later in the day August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
13 / 17
Former US Secretary of state Henry Kissinger (R) and his wife Nancy Kissinger (Center-L) await the arrival of the casket of the late US Senator John McCain inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
14 / 17
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, speaks to an aide before the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, on August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
15 / 17
People wait in line outside the U.S. Capitol to pay respects to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) when he lies in state later in the day August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
16 / 17
Brian Erdelyi (L) of Richmond, Virginia, and AnnMarie Farone of Indianapolis, Indiana, are first in line to pay respects to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) when he lies in state later in the dat at the U.S. Capitol August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
17 / 17
The catafalque where the casket of the late Senator John McCain (R-AZ) will lie in state sits inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.

The White House came under fire two days after McCain's death when flags were raised to full-staff, while the U.S. Capitol and other federal buildings remained at half-staff. Following criticism, the flags were ordered back at half-staff.

RELATED: White House lowers flags to half-staff to honor McCain following outcry

Additionally, Trump only offered a brief and impersonal statement on McCain's passing on Twitter and USA Today reported that he had to be pressured to make additional remarks.

Trump, who had a rocky relationship with McCain, was in Charlotte, North Carolina meeting with his supporters during McCain's lying in state ceremonies.

Pence delivered an executive wreath in front of McCain's casket on behalf of the executive branch. Senate

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan also put wreaths around McCain’s casket representing the House and Senate.

“Generations of Americans will continue to marvel at the man who lies before us,” McConnell said. “The cocky, handsome, Naval aviator who barely scraped through school and then fought for freedom in the skies.”

In front of the thousands of mourners, House Speaker Ryan said that McCain deserves to be remembered as he wanted to be remembered. When talking about what he would tell future generations, Ryan said, “[McCain] is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced.”

Saturday, McCain will be carried from the U.S. Capitol to the National Cathedral were a memorial service will be held to celebrate his. He will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Sunday.

© 2018 WUSA