WALDRON, Ark. — Waldron Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in a death investigation.

Police say Jared Tyler Napier Briley is wanted after a woman was reportedly killed. No word yet on who the woman is, or how the two knew one another. It is also not clear how Briley was possibly involved in the crime.

5NEWS reached out to Waldron Police on Saturday (March 21), but no other information has been released at this time.

If you see Briley, call the Waldron Police Department at 479-637-3103, or call 911.

