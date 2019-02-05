Strong winds and heavy rain has caused several power outages in central Arkansas, including Pulaski and White counties.

Beginning at around 12:30 p.m., a strong thunderstorm caused damaging winds and rain to much of central Arkansas.

As of 2:45 p.m., Entergy is reporting over 5,804 people out of power across the state. About 4,407 people in the Little Rock, North Little Rock area are affected.

Areas in northeast Arkansas account for about 1,160 people out of power.

Tornado warnings have been active around the metro since 12:30 p.m.

As of 2:45 p.m., there is a tornado warning for Jackson County in eastern Arkansas and Lawrence County in Eastern Arkansas until 3:15 p.m.

