The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating an incident that left a woman dead.

Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. officers were called to the area of 16th Street and Cherry in reference to a property damage accident. When they arrived they located a vehicle that appeared to have run into a tree.

There was one female victim that was pronounced dead on the scene.

However, Jeremy Scott Sr. later surrendered to police in connection with the vehicle collision. Scott Sr. was arrested for second-degree murder.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. If you have any information concerning this incident, call 870-730-2090.