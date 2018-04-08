The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is asking citizens to rank Arkansas highways through a public survey.

Throughout the survey, you will be answering questions pertaining to the conditions of the existing state highway system and suggesting highway improvements that are needed.

If the citizens of Arkansas want better highway conditions and are willing to support a new highway program to generate additional revenue, ARDOT will need additional funding.

If Arkansans are willing to sign a petition to put a highway revenue proposal on the 2018 general election ballot, what sources would you recommend to be utilized in obtaining additional funds?

ARDOT wants to hear from you. Arkansas citizens can take the quick survey here.

© 2018 KTHV