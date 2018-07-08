JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - The first day of school for many students in the area is Monday, Aug. 13. With more traffic on roadways, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings.

The first week back to school is usually the busiest time on the roads, so here are some things to remember.

Drivers can’t exceed 25 miles per hour in school zones during school hours. Also, Arkansas law forbids using a hand-held cell phone for texting, typing, email or accessing the internet while driving.

The Jacksonville North Pulaski School District is trying something new this year. Next week they’re launching a ‘school bus tracking’ app. This will allow parents to monitor when the school bus has arrived.

