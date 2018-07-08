LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – One driver had a close call through the I-630 construction zone when a large piece of debris went through the floorboard of their car.

Road crews are expanding I-630 to four lanes in both directions between the Big Rock Interchange and University Ave. If you travel through the area, you know you have to pay extra attention to the road and traffic.

“We were going the speed limit. We were not driving distracted. Just driving home from Bryant,” Madeline Phillips said.

Our own sports anchor Hayden Balgavy was driving through the construction zone going eastbound I-630 on Sunday, Aug. 5. His fiancée, Madeline Phillips, was in the passenger seat.

"We were in the far left lane and there was no way for us to avoid it,” Phillips said.

She said a large piece of debris was blocking the lane, and there was too much traffic to go around it.

"To me ,it looked like a 2x4,” Phillips said. "We hit it and it got lodged underneath our vehicle. We pulled off on the shoulder and smelled gas immediately."

Once pulled over, they discovered a large, sharp piece of metal through the bottom of the car. Phillips said gas was going everywhere.

"It's probably somewhere around 6 feet long and it destroyed underneath of the car. Gas tank destroyed, gas line completely destroyed, it pushed the radiator back,” Phillips said.

The metal was so long it punctured inside the car, nearly missing the driver’s seat.

"The mechanics who looked at my car said that we are extremely lucky that it did not catch on fire. That it did not all the way come through the floorboard and hurt us,” Phillips said.

ARDOT Spokesman Danny Straessle said the contractor is responsible for debris in construction zones. He said this is not a common occurrence, but it is something he has seen before.

"Anything that may have fallen off or even any debris that ends up deposited in that work zone area, the contractor is responsible for making sure that throughway is clear,” Straessle said.

Straessle said drivers should report any damage to their cars to the Highway Department on their website. Click on the contact link and click on report a problem.

You can get that info to us pretty quickly and we can route it to the appropriate district who in turn routes it to the contractor and the contractor will make contact with the inquiring party,” Straessle said.

Straessle said Balgavy and Phillip’s situation is compelling. He said he has reached out to the district to get the problem resolved.

“Our hope is that they will hang on to that piece of metal when they get their car from the dealership so the contractor can look at it as well,” he said.

Phillips said the situation is upsetting and hopes to get the problem resolved soon.

“We have no way of knowing where that piece of metal came from. But it was in the construction one,” she said. “We were not distracted, we were not speeding and this still happened to us.”

THV11 reached out to Manhattan Road and Bridge, the contractor for the I-630 construction, and they say their safety department has strict protocols on keeping roadways clear.

A spokesperson said a safety officer will be in contact with Phillips and Balgavy and take appropriate action.

Phillips said she is still waiting to hear back.

© 2018 KTHV