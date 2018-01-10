LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A new bridge is set to re-open Monday, Oct. 1, weather permitting.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) demolished South Hughes Street bridge over two months ago.

Residents who live near the bridge said traffic has been hectic since it was closed down to be reconstructed.

Eugene Brannon knows the area well. He said it's a headache, but necessary.

“I’ve lived in this area for twenty-four years,” said Brannon. "My first thoughts were 'why' and then eventually I realized that if you are going to do every other bridge might as well do that one so everything looks great as it should."

He and one of his neighbors, Holly Price, said the construction has caused an inconvenience.

"It's added probably about three or four minutes to my drive just because I can't hop on the freeway basically right behind the neighborhood," said Brannon. "And I have to go up to John Barrow and merge in. But otherwise coming home, it doesn't really affect me too much.”

"I work out in West Little Rock," said Price. "It would take me about seven or eight minutes to get to work. Now it takes me closer to fifteen to twenty minutes to get to work."

But that's all about to change.

ARDOT said the project was completed 23 days early and is scheduled to open Monday by noon.

It will reconnect the Briarwood and University Park neighborhoods. ARDOT also said the bridge now has a wider span and is a part of the I-630 construction job.

The drivers are hoping to have a smooth commute on Monday.

"We use that bridge daily, and sometimes more than once a day,"said Price.

"Hop on right there instead of having to leave the house an extra ten minutes early I can now leave five minutes early,” said Brannon.

ARDOT also finished early with the Broadway Bridge. They opened the project to traffic about 3 weeks ahead of schedule.

In both cases, crews earned a bonus for the quick work. In this case the incentive was $76,000.

