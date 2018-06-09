People in a North Little Rock neighborhood say speeding drivers are proving deadly for ducks and geese.

On Wednesday, Sept. 5, JP Langston posted in the "I Love North Little Rock" Facebook group: "Welp I just scraped another dead duck off of Edgemere...... To whom ever hit it you’re welcome."

Langston lives on Edgemere Street near the Lakewood Lakes. He said Edgemere and other adjacent streets are a popular cut through for drivers on McCain Blvd.

"You've got guys coming through here 30 plus miles-per-hour to use these streets as a cut through in the morning going to work and in the evening coming home, and it's been an issue for a long time," Langston said.

Langston said he discovered the dead duck after dropping his daughter off at school on Wednesday.

"In the past year, I think I'm now on my third duck, and I got one goose," he said.

Langston called the North Little Rock Police Department on Wednesday to share his concerns and ask for increased patrols in his neighborhood.

"What I was told after I explained to them what was going on, that they would -- quote unquote -- pass it along," he said.

On Wednesday, North Little Rock Police did not respond to THV11's requests for comment regarding Langston's concerns.

Increased patrols or not, Langston asks drivers coming through the neighborhood to slow down and pay attention.

"I know it's just a duck, I guess, but it could be a kid, could be a person," he said. "If it keeps up, I'm shocked it hasn't happened yet and I imagine it's a matter of time."

