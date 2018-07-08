JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - Aug. 13 marks the first day of school for many students in the area.

With more traffic on roadways, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings, as the first week back is usually busier.

The Jacksonville North Pulaski School District is trying something new this year. Next week they’re launching a ‘school bus tracking’ app, which will allow parents to monitor when the school bus has arrived.

“People are trying to get into the routine of getting their kids back in school and the traffics a little slower, a little more congested during that week,” Lt. Cody Burk with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers are preparing for hectic streets as drivers adjust to slowing down again in school zones.

Monday is the first day of school and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wants everyone in the community to be aware.

“They haven’t gotten back into the routine, they’ve been off for the last two or three months not having school traffic, so they need to be reminded that the school zones are going to be busy again,” Burk said

This means not going over 25 mph in school zones and looking out for children around buses and crosswalks.

Another issue police want to bring to a halt is using cell phones in school zones.

“Parents need to be cautious when they’re having their kids drive to school and also parents need to be cautious when they’re in the school zone,” Little Rock Police’s Lt. Michael Ford said.

That means paying attention to the road and not your cell phone, even if it's on a hands-free device.

“You never know when a child is going to cross the street or dart out in the street trying to run and get to school so, you can be more attentive when you’re not paying attention to the phone,” Ford said.

Using a cell phone may not only land you a fine but also put children's lives at risk.

This year, Little Rock police plan to have all-hands-on-deck by using their community-oriented police officers.

“At these area schools we’re kind of changing their hours that they come in and we’re going to use them,” Ford said.

The officers will be monitoring drivers and looking out for kids who are trying to get to school safely.

“It’s something we’re trying new to push them out there and see if we can maybe prevent any types of accidents or any kids getting hit,” Ford said.

The Jacksonville North Pulaski School District also says they're trying something new this year. Starting next week parents can use a school bus tracking app to monitor kids.

