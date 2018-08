LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Traffic along Baseline Road was slowed down on Thursday after a motorcycle accident.

The accident happened around noon, directly in front of the Pick-n-Pull at 10312 Baseline Road.

Little Rock police said a man riding his motorcycle tried to pass a row of stopped cars on the shoulder when he hit a sign causing him to crash.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and did suffer severe head and neck injuries.

