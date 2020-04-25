FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local customers say a popular vacation booking website scammed them out of thousands of dollars. Their trips were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they didn’t get a refund from bookit.com.

“I will never use one again. This is the first I used one and I won’t use one again,” said Christy Brannon.

Christy Brannon’s niece was getting married in Cancun, Mexico in July, so she and 20 others had all booked their trip through bookit.com and together paid more than $30,000 for the trip. On March 21st she received an email saying everything was canceled.



“That they couldn’t give us refunds, so we needed to contact our bank to get the refunds, then they shut down all their phone line, they shut down their internet website,” she said.

This is the message you see when you go to bookit.com:

"US State Department Issues a DO NOT TRAVEL ADVISORY

Updated March 25, 2020 4:00AM CT

The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.

In response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Crisis now unfolding, BookIt.com has paused normal operations, and the international destinations we service have closed their borders to arrivals.

Due to the nature of this unprecedented pandemic, we have had to close our call centers in Florida, Jamaica, and El Salvador. This, effectively, means that we will be unable to provide agent assistance in cancelling any upcoming trips.

Cancelling upcoming trips:

BookIt.com has now cancelled all future bookings at resorts located in non-US destinations. We have also been officially notified that most of these resorts have closed temporarily, as air travel into their destinations is not possible at this time.



Your RESORT booking has been cancelled automatically

All upcoming PayDelay payments for upcoming travel have been cancelled

As we are currently unable to process refunds to you, please contact your bank for options available to you as a cardholder

Your FLIGHT portion of your booking will be cancelled when the airline you have booked officially cancels your flight. Provided PayDelay payments have been made so as to cover the cost of your flight, your remaining PayDelay payments have been cancelled.

As we are currently unable to process refunds to you, please contact your bank for options available to you as a cardholder. If you wish to reschedule, please deal directly with your selected airline. If you wish to cancel your flight, in most cases you can do so on your respective airline's website.

If you wish to reschedule your stay to a later date, please do so directly with your selected resort.

The current advisories are changing daily. Please visit the link above from the US Dept of State for official updates.

Due to the current situation, BookIt can't set a day for returning to normal operations.

We are hopeful that this global tragedy will pass soon, and that we can return to normal operations. Most importantly, we hope that you and your loved ones remain safe."

Brannon called her bank who told her she would have to get the refund from bookit.com.

“It’s really upsetting because now they’ve taken at least our 20 people’s money and now the wedding is going to have to be postponed and we are going to have to come up with money to redo her wedding,” she said.

There is even a Facebook group for people who say they were scammed by the website.

Stacy Lynch booked her son’s senior trip to Mexico back in February. She got the same email as Brannon saying she would have to go through her credit card company to get a refund.

“It’s very wrong. They are using the coronavirus saying that’s why they can’t refund money, but they just aren’t refunded money because they’ve chosen not to,” Lynch said.

While the women we spoke to say they'll travel again, both women say they will never use a third-party vacation booking site again.

In the scammed by bootit.com Facebook group, there are almost 2,000 people from across the country who claimed they have been scammed by the company. They have filed complaints with the Arkansas Attorney General as well as the Florida Attorney General where the company is headquartered. The better business bureau is also aware of the situation.