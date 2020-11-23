Travel trends: Where are people traveling in a pandemic?

According to an Arkansas travel agent, popular destination locations right now are ski resorts, amusement parks and select Caribbean Islands.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While many Americans still might be hesitant to head out and travel, the industry is seeing more traffic in recent months.

So, where are the popular destinations and what do you need to expect before you decide to pack up that suitcase?

The sound of an airplane taking off is a noise many haven't heard for months. Cindy Minor, the owner of local travel agency Small World Big Fun, said it depends on people's comfort levels.

"Everybody sort of has their comfort level right now, for if you feel comfortable traveling right now or not," she said.

But recently Minor said there's been a turning point for this hard-hit industry.

"The last weekend in October was the first weekend that the TSA reported having seen the number of people checking in for flights back to pre-COVID levels," she said.

Minor seeing an upward trend at her own local agency beginning in late July, early August, and carrying over to the current holiday months.

"We are not made to stay at home, people want to get out there, they want to explore, it's important," she said.

So where are people exploring?

According to Minor, ski resorts, amusement parks, and select Caribbean Islands have been the most popular destination locations.

If you head that way though, things will be a tad different.

"One of the things you have to understand is travel destinations are open but because of the COVID requirements there are still a lot of limited capacity," she said.

That limited capacity making activities at these certain destinations hard to come by.

For example, Minor said at popular ski resorts getting a lift ticket on some days is becoming real tight.

"You have to take that in mind before you just say, 'Okay I'm going to go book that villa in Colorado somewhere.' If you want to ski, can you get a ticket?" she said.

Also, those COVID-19 restrictions change based on the location you choose, according to Minor.

"Jamaica, for example, you have to have a travel authorization, as well as, a negative PCR test within 72 hours of traveling," she said.

This fluid situation is why Minor said paying close attention to those terms and conditions is more important now than ever.

"You really don't want to get into that situation where you thought you understood it, but you didn't, and you didn't read the fine print and now we've got a situation that we have to clean up," she said.