Trial of former Arkansas senator underway for bribery, wire fraud

Prosecutors argue that a former Arkansas senator bribed a judge to lower a negligence lawsuit against a Greenbrier nursing home.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Monday began the trial of a former state senator from Conway and former Chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, Gilbert Baker.

Baker is charged with bribery, wire fraud, and conspiracy, but this is way more than a corruption trial.

This case could involve a who's who of state politics.

The atmosphere in the courtroom was definitely different than you would think because of COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.

Everyone was masked up and only one person could sit at each bench. All but one of those benches were full for most of the day.

The day started with Chief Judge D. P. Marshall Jr. announcing that one of the jurors had tested positive for COVID-19.

After deliberating with the attorneys and the jury, everyone decided to proceed.

That juror, who tested positive, was replaced by an alternate.

Opening arguments started with the prosecution who stated that "beyond reasonable doubt," Gilbert Baker was guilty of bribery, wire fraud, and conspiracy.

The prosecuting attorney, Julie E. Peters, said Baker was specifically guilty of bribery to former Judge Mike Maggio after Maggio reduced a negligence lawsuit against a Greenbrier nursing home from $5.2 million to $1 million.

This was done while Maggio was running for the Arkansas Court of Appeals and accepted campaign money from Baker.

One of Baker's old clients owned the Greenbrier nursing home, which would go out of business if it had to pay the full $5.2 million in damages. Prosecutors argue this was the reason Baker gave a large donation during Maggio's campaign.

Maggio pleaded guilty to taking the bribe in 2015 and is now serving a 10 year prison sentence.

Peters said the evidence of phone calls and text messages would prove their case.

Then the defense, made of attorneys Blake Hendrix and Margaret Diane Depper, stated that this was a "simple case."

Depper claimed that Baker was lawfully contributing to a candidate's campaign and there was no evidence of an agreement, bribery, or quid pro quo.

The prosecution brought up four witnesses on Monday, including Ancil Lea, whose name was used as an officer on a Political Action Committee that Baker put together.

Lea stated that he didn't know the PAC in his name was used to give money to a candidate, specifically former Judge Mike Maggio.

Other big names we could see called to the witness stand are State Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood and former U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland.