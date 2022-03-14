Trial of former Arkansas deputy charged with teen's death begins

Michael Davis is charged with felony manslaughter in the death of Hunter Brittain last June.

CABOT, Ark. — The trial for a former Lonoke County Sheriff's Deputy accused of killing an unarmed teenager gets underway this week.

Michael Davis is charged with felony manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain in June of 2021.

It's a case that's gained national attention and one that has greatly impacted the community of Lonoke.

The pre-trial hearing took place on Monday, March 14.

There are no cameras allowed inside the courtroom and that's how it's going to be for the remainder of the week and for the rest of this trial.

The trial is taking place at the Cabot Readiness Center and it was moved here for several reasons, but one of the main reasons it was moved is there are not a lot of windows inside the courtroom.

The only ones are at the very top and that's so the jury will not be able to hear anything going on outside.

Scott Hundley said this is the beginning of what's going to be a long week for those close to Brittain.

"It's going to be hard, it's been hard, it's been hard since June," he said.

It's been nine months of fighting and trying to make their voices heard by many, according to Hundley.

"It was cold-blooded murder by the Lonoke police. There's no way around it and nobody's gonna change my mind about it," he said.

For Hundley, Brittain was like a son to him and he still remembers that June 23rd day like it was yesterday.

"I was expecting him to be at work that morning and then it just happened," he said.

It was that Wednesday when Davis pulled Brittain over to conduct an early morning traffic stop.

Authorities said the former Lonoke County Sheriff's Deputy fatally shot the unarmed teen.

Hundley said those actions need to be brought to attention.

"There's a lot of wrongful police and I'm not saying all police are bad because I have law enforcement in my family, but it's the ones, like this, that give them bad names and he needs to be held accountable for it," he said.

Now that the trial has begun, Brittain's Aunt Mary Robertson is praying that that accountability happens in the coming days.

"We're glad that we're finally at this point. We hope that the jury can see the things that we see," she said.

A jury that Hundley believes is going to be tough to pick.

"You don't have to live in Arkansas to know about this. It's worldwide, people have reached, that I can't tell you the amount of people that's reached out to us everywhere. It's going to be hard, you almost have to be a hermit if you haven't heard about this case," he said.

No matter how long it takes though, Robertson said they'll be there every day for Brittain.

"It's in the jury's hands. It's in God's hands," she said.